BBC’s LGBTQ+ correspondent Ben Hunte has received hate after tweet by Laurence Fox

“We won’t tolerate abuse and threats aimed at our journalists.”
BBC LGBTQ+ correspondent Ben Hunte has been the subject of hate after actor Laurence Fox profiled him on his Twitter.
In a now-deleted tweet, the actor posted a screenshot of Ben Hunte’s profile with the caption “So glad I’m not paying for this anymore.”
Since posting the tweet Hunte and his family have been subject to hate, racist behavior, and homophobic abuse.
Hunte took to Twitter, with a screenshot of Fox’s original tweet, explaining the ramifications the tweet has had on him and his family.
“My family and I have been sent racist and homophobic abuser following the below screenshot of me being posted. I am fine – but I will let the police take over.
“If you disagree with my job, or with BBC’s editorial guidelines, or with wider LGBTQ-related decisions I am not involved in, please do not contact my family with hate. Please use the BBC’S complaint process.”
He continued: “I am doing my job to the best of my abilities. I am proud of being a journalist and so grateful to those who share their experiences with me.”
Fox’s tweet was met with immediate backlash from users on Twitter leading to the actor responding to Hunte saying he was “saddened” to hear that he received abuse.
He then went on to criticise the BBC and it’s “identitarian and divisive” viewpoints and while also saying the broadcaster be “defunded”.
Fox ended his tweet by saying he “believes in people, not acronyms.”
The BBC has also come to the defense of Hunte saying it “won’t tolerate abuse and threats aimed at our journalists.”
“They all stick to the BBC’s editorial standards – meaning they need to include a wide variety of viewpoints and voices in their reporting. This should never lead to personal abuse,” said the BBC press office via their Twitter account.
