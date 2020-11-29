BBC’s LGBTQ+ correspondent Ben Hunte has received hate after tweet by Laurence Fox

“We won’t tolerate abuse and threats aimed at our journalists.”

BBC LGBTQ+ correspondent Ben Hunte has been the subject of hate after actor Laurence Fox profiled him on his Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet, the actor posted a screenshot of Ben Hunte’s profile with the caption “So glad I’m not paying for this anymore.”

Since posting the tweet Hunte and his family have been subject to hate, racist behavior, and homophobic abuse.

Hunte took to Twitter, with a screenshot of Fox’s original tweet, explaining the ramifications the tweet has had on him and his family.

“My family and I have been sent racist and homophobic abuser following the below screenshot of me being posted. I am fine – but I will let the police take over.

“If you disagree with my job, or with BBC’s editorial guidelines, or with wider LGBTQ-related decisions I am not involved in, please do not contact my family with hate. Please use the BBC’S complaint process.”