Apple CEO Tim Cook says he’s “deeply concerned” over Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Apple CEO Tim Cook has denounced Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in a new social media statement.

On 8 March, the harmful bill was passed in the Republican-led Senate by a vote of 22-17. It’s now headed to the desk of conservative governor Ron DeSantis, who will likely sign it into law.

The legislation, which is officially called the Parental Rights in Education Bill, was created to restrict “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in elementary schools.

Since its initial introduction, LGBTQ+ activists and an array of public figures have spoken out against the bill for its harmful censorship.

Taking to Twitter, the openly gay Apple leader slammed Florida and other states enacting anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth,” he said.” I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.”

President Joe Biden echoed similar sentiments back in February when he tweeted: “I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are.”

He continued: “I have your back, and my administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”

Florida isn’t the only state to introduce archaic anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

On 9 March, a similar legislation to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill was introduced to Georgia’s state Senate.

The SB 613 bill in question, titled the Common Humanity in Private Education Act, also seeks to ban school discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity.

But unlike Florida’s bill, the legislation only targets the state’s private school system.

“No private or nonpublic school or program to which this chapter applies shall promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student to deter developmentally inappropriate classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation,” the bill said.

In addition to Georgia and Florida, other states like Tennesse, Kansas, and Indiana have also introduced bills that horrifically censor the LGBTQ+ community in schools.