Georgia lawmakers file “disturbing” imitation of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

A Georgia bill has been introduced to the State Senate petitioning for the removal of “inappropriate” taught LGBTQ+ subjects on gender identity and sexual orientation in private schools.

The bill (SB 613), which has been titled the Common Humanity in Private Education Act, has been introduced to State Senate and is backed by 10 Republican lawmakers.

The Common Humanity in Private Education Act seeks to amend the Official Code of Georgia Annotated – a collection of laws that apply to the state of Georgia.

In doing so, the proposed bill states its intentions to “provide for equal treatment of students”, despite petitioning for the removal of taught LGBTQ+ subjects in schools.

The bill reads: “No private or nonpublic school or program to which this chapter applies shall promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student to deter developmentally inappropriate classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation”.

SB 613 echos Florida’s newly passed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill which restricts “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in primary schools. The widely controversial bill will go into effect from 1 July 2022.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, took to social media to explain how the new “hateful” bill works in tandem with Florida’s discriminatory legislation.

“This legislation would apply to public and private schools in Georgia, preventing them from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms,” he posted.

Kreis added: “This is a profoundly hateful piece of legislation that will harm Georgia’s children, chill speech, and will be used as a cudgel to attack LGBTQ people and their supporters as paedophiles. It is constitutionally infirm bill. It serves no interest but a bare desire to harm.

“Illiberalism and anti-LGBTQ propaganda are the tools of despots and autocrats. Legislation like “don’t say gay” bills has no place in Georgia, in American, or any health democracy.”

Wes Han-Burgess from Georgia Equality, an advocacy organisation that petitions for fairness, safety, and opportunity for LGBTQ+ people, shared a statement on the harrowing new bill.

“The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ fight has come to Georgia. This latest attack on LGBTQ kids is disturbing, but not new. A remarkably similar bill just passed Florida’s legislature, and while we’re busy reviewing the exact language of SB 613, here’s what we know: This bill attempts to stifle the full inclusion of LGBTQ students in classrooms across Georgia. We will do everything in our power to stop this bill, but these endless attacks require a continuous and sustained defence from all of us,” Han-Burgess said.

“LGBTQ students and families have just as much right to see themselves reflected in the classroom, the library, and on the field of play as other students do, but the attacks won’t stop here. This fight will continue after the legislature adjourns, through the rest of the year, and next. And that’s why I’m asking you to commit to making a monthly contribution to Georgia Equality. We can and we must outlast these anti-LGBTQ efforts.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook also spoke out against bills targeting queer youth. The American business executive expressed “concern” about the laws about copycat anti-LGBTQ+ laws surfacing across the US.

“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them,” Cook posted.

Last month, President Biden took a vocal stand against Florida’s bill in a statement. “I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community – especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill – to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are.

“I have your back, and my administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”

Reactions to Georgia’s newly introduced Senate bill have begun to appear online. “Georgia is now trying to pass their own Don’t Say Gay bill. This is getting depressing,” one user posted.

