West Side Story star Ariana DeBose to star in new queer rom-com Two and Only

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is set to star in an all-new queer romantic comedy.

According to a report from Deadline, the openly queer actress has signed on to star and executive produce the upcoming project Two and Only.

The film, written by Latina and LGBTQ+ writer Jen Rivas-DeLoose, has been described as “My Best Friend’s Wedding with a bisexual Latinx POV.”

Screen Gems is set to helm the film, with Jeremy Stern and Randall Einhorn of Sad Unicorn producing the movie alongside DeBose.

Shortly after the announcement, the 31-year-old actress took to Twitter to express her excitement over the project.

“Let’s try a rom-com! So excited to take on a new challenge and learn a thing or two about producing,” DeBose wrote.

“Thirled to be part of this incredible team including Jen Rivas-DeLoose, Screen Gems’ Scott Strauss and K.Giselle Johnson and Sad Unicorn’s Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern.”

The news of Two and Only comes a few weeks after DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Academy Award for acting.

On 27 March, DeBose took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Upon receiving her award, the Hamilton star took to the stage and gave a heartwarming and inspiring speech.

“Now you see why Anita says ‘I want to be in America’ because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true, and that’s really a heartening thing right now,” she said in-between tears.

Towards the end of her speech, DeBose offered inspiring words for the LGBTQ+ community worldwide.

“Lastly, imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus, look into her eyes and you see an openly queer woman of colour, and Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art,” she said.

“So to anybody who has ever questioned your identity ever or you find yourself living in gray spaces, I promise you this: there is indeed a place for us.”

Alongside her monumental Oscar win, the Hamilton star also took home the Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Aside from making award show history, DeBose is gearing up to have a busy year ahead of her.

In 2023, she is set to star as Calypso in the upcoming Marvel project Kraven the Hunter alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

DeBose has also finished filming for the Henry Cavill led spy film Argylle and the space drama I.S.S.