Aubrey Plaza teases a potential Happiest Season sequel

Aubrey Plaza has teased fans with a potential sequel to Happiest Season, a lesbian romantic comedy drama released in 2020.

The Clea DuVall-directed film follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a lesbian couple who attend the latter’s annual Christmas festivities.

Upon arrival, Abby discovers that Harper hasn’t come out to her conservative parents (Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber), as well as her dysfunctional sisters (Alison Brie and Mary Holland).

Plaza co-stars as Riley, Harper’s ex-girlfriend who grows close to Abby in her moment of need.

The film, which made history as the first major LGBTQ+ Christmas movie, received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, with particular praise aimed at Plaza’s performance.

However, fans came out in droves on social media to protest that by the time the credits rolled, Abby should’ve ended up with Riley instead of Harper.

Plaza seems to agree, as, in a TikTok video that appears to be from a book signing for her new children’s book The Legend of the Christmas Witch, she declares that there will be “another one”.

“There’s going to be another one,” she tells fans as she signs a book dressed as a witch. “Um, yeah! Because my character deserves love too.”