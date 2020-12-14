Aubrey Plaza “badly” wanted her Happiest Season character to end up with Kristen Stewart

“I’m not gonna lie. I wanted it too.”

Aubrey Plaza shares the same passionate sentiments from fans about the ending to Happiest Season.

Released in November, the Clea DuVall-directed rom-com follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a lesbian couple who attend the latter’s annual Christmas festivities.

Upon arrival, Abby discovers that Harper hasn’t come out to her conservative parents (Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber), as well as her dysfunctional sisters (Alison Brie and Mary Holland).

Plaza co-stars as Riley, Harper’s ex-girlfriend who grows close to Abby in her moment of need.

The film, which made history as the first major LGBTQ+ Christmas film, received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, with particular praised aimed at Plaza’s performance.

However, fans came out in droves on social media to protest that – SPOILER ALERT! – by the time the credits rolled, Abby should’ve ended up with Riley instead of Harper.

In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Plaza – who rose to fame as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation – was asked if she has a “message for the fans” who share that opinion.

She replied: “I wanted it too. I’m not gonna lie. I wanted it too. I wanted it very badly, but I didn’t write the thing, and I didn’t direct the thing. I just showed up, did my job and got out of there.”

Plaza continued to say that she’s “not giving up hope for Riley,” adding: “I think that she’s got a bright future ahead.”

DuVall also addressed the backlash during a discussion with Elle.

“Aubrey Plaza is amazing. She’s such a babe. I don’t blame anyone for wanting to see more of her, but I think the debate is less about the film and more about your philosophy on forgiveness and growth,” she said.

“You don’t go through a hard couple of days after a long period of time, meet a stranger, and cut and run. Even if that person is Aubrey Plaza.”

You can watch Aubrey Plaza’s interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert here or below.