Here’s how Drag Race UK season 2 is like Wizard of Oz, according to Ellie Diamond

“The windows smashed and the cyclone came in.”

Ellie Diamond has compared the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to… The Wizard of Oz.

During our interview with the cast, the queen – who makes history with Lawrence Chaney as the first Scottish competitors on the series – described season two as a “cyclone of madness”.

“Like when Dorothy goes into her house to find Auntie Em and the window smashes her in the back of the head,” Ellie joked. “The windows smashed and the cyclone came in.”

When we asked the star if we can expect any drama and conflama, like Divina De Campo and The Vivienne’s iconic “red wig and silver dress” debacle, she didn’t hold back.

“There are certain ones that stand out from the pack, but drag queens are shady, regardless whether you’re on a reality TV show drag competition!” she admitted.

“Maybe not a red wig and a silver dress, but definitely a silver dress and a red wig. Wait…”

In her interview with the BBC, Ellie likened her style of drag to a “cartoon character that has come to life,” and that she’s fond of “the biggest wigs, heels, outfits, lashes, makeup and ass”.

Although she’s a competitive queen, she won’t throw her sisters under the bus because her motto is “treat others the way you want to be treated and maybe then the world can be rainbows and unicorns.”

Premiering 14 January on BBC, the highly-anticipated season will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

It also boasts a star-studded line-up of guest judges including Dawn French, Gemma Collins, Jessie Ware, Jodie Harsh, Lorraine Kelly, Liz Hurley, Maya Jama, MNEK, Natalie Cassidy and Raven.

Cherry will be joined in the werkroom by A’Whora, Asttina Mandella, Bimini, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Lawrence Chaney, Sister Sister, Tayce, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green.

