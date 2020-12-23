GAY TIMES: After a year like 2020, what do you hope fans take away from this season?

Asttina: I think even though this year was crappy, it’s actually been quite a rewarding year of self-learning, self-growing and self-evolution, understanding yourself and understanding people around you. That’s what I hope comes from this season, is that no matter what happens in life, especially if things are out of your control, you understand who you are. Sometimes you feel like you’re that little paper bag in the air that means nothing, but you are valid, you are loved, and you are seen. I know especially when the cast photo came out and represented the new flag of the LGBTQ+ IAP+ 47128, it’s about everyone being seen, heard – even though you might not feel like you are.

A’Whora: Enjoyment. If we can bring a smile to at least one person’s face, we’ve done something good with the show.

Tayce: There’s arguments but when it does come down to it, we are all friends. At the end of it, we all come out as besties, and I think people are gonna have smiles on their faces. I think they’re gonna look at UK drag like, ‘Okay, they don’t play around!’ because I don’t think Americans have that expectation. They will after this.

Bimini: We’ve all got here, we’ve all managed to make it through possibly the worst year that we’ve lived through. If we can make it through that, we can do anything.

Cherry: I know people will watch the season and feel fulfilled and proud to be British watching it, because it really is British drag.

Ellie: I hope watching season two, you accept any queens where they are, what they portray on the show, and the drag that they are putting on for your entertainment. Appreciate that, celebrate the artists, celebrate the drag queens and don’t spread hate, spread love. Treat others how you want to be treated and one day the world will be rainbows and unicorns. Period.

Ginny: All of the drag that’s been represented is amazing. I’m one of the first openly non-binary queens on the show, so things are changing. This is the year of change. Drag Race is changing. The representation is incredible. They can take away hope, I think that’s the message that I’m personally giving in my yellow madness, and that it will get better. And I think this is just the injection of sunshine that people needed in their lives.

Joe: It may have been a crap year, but there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. Good things will come. I’ve learned that you just have to be patient and enjoy the ridiculousness that is eventually going to happen. So hang tight, beautiful things are on the horizon.

Lawrence: I think the amazing thing about when we were doing season two was no one was giving up. In these hard times, we all pushed through it. No one lost their faith. There was a real kind of amazing energy filming this season because we all knew how lucky we were to actually even be doing this. How lucky are we in a climate right now where no one’s got a job and the entertainment industry is not being looked after at all by the government? How amazing is that? That we have a home: RuPaul’s School for Girls.

Sister Sister: We are nothing if we can’t perform and entertain. That’s literally our job as queer performers. If I can’t make people laugh I’m not doing the job properly.

Tia: We’ve had such an unbelievably rough year, so being able to kick the year off with Drag Race UK season two and then the US version coming, there’s so much joy, so much drag, so much glitz and glamour and fabulousness!

Veronica: It’s cliché, but live life to the full because you never know what’s around the next corner in life. The whole entertainment industry was taken away from me in the summer, and I’ve had to navigate through an unexpected life and changing society. Everybody should enjoy every moment of your life, make choices that you love and do things that you enjoy because you never know what’s going to happen next.

