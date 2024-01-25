Drag Race UK: Graham Norton goes viral after revealing one of RuPaul’s ‘rules’

Synonymous with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is the image of regular panel members RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton appearing side by side on our screens weekly.

The more astute viewers may have realised that the panel never appears to actually look at each other. Instead they face forward and exchange ‘glances’ when in conversation.

In a clip that is going viral on the internet, Norton revealed this unspoken rule in an interview with Fleur East for Hits Radio UK.

“Everybody sits on the panel and faces one way and you never really look at each other, it’s kind of like this glance to the side. Is there a rule?” asked East.

Norton answered: “It’s the RuPaul lighting rule.”

The talk show host continued: “Ru will walk to the end of the catwalk, he will say ‘hello’, but he won’t look at you. And it’s because when he gets to the end of the runway, and is facing forward, the lighting is perfect. So if he moves his head right or left, there might be a shadow.”

“That’s amazing,” responded East.

Norton is quick to note some of the benefits of the perceived rule: “I’ve never looked better. Me and Alan, we laugh about that. We’re never lit like that ever!”

The second season of Drag Race UK vs World is scheduled to premiere 9 February on BBC 3.

On 13 January BBC Three announced the 11 queens competing for the coveted title of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’, where – for the first time in the UK franchise’s history – the winner will receive a cash prize.

Queens from across the international franchise are set to go head-to-head including Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Espana season 1), Choriza May (UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (UK season 1), Hannah Conda (Down Under season 2), Jonbers Blonde (UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Holland season 2), La Grande Dame (France season 1), Marina Summers (Philippines season 1), Mayhem Miller (season 10, All Stars 5), Scarlet Envy (season 11 and All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (UK season 2).

The panel will be joined by actor and fashion model Adwoa Aboah, comedian Katherine Ryan, singer-songwriter Kim Petras, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, Saltburn star Richard E. Grant, singer Self-Esteem and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley.

This followed the news that singer and presenter Jane McDonald and television personality Sinitta will witness the cast’s most impressive celebrity impersonations in the beloved Snatch Game.

Additionally, Strictly legends Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec will be on hand to coach the queens in a dance-themed challenge.

Drag Race UK vs the World season two will follow the same format as its predecessor (and Canada vs the World) with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

Visit here for more information on the cast of Drag Race UK vs the World season two.