Drag Race UK vs the World: Tom Daley, Kim Petras and more confirmed as guest judges

The star-studded line-up of guest judges of Drag Race UK vs the World season two has been ru-vealed.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be joined on the panel by actor and fashion model Adwoa Aboah, comedian Katherine Ryan, singer-songwriter Kim Petras, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, Saltburn star Richard E. Grant, singer Self-Esteem and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley.

This follows the news that singer and presenter Jane McDonald and television personality Sinitta will witness the cast’s most impressive celebrity impersonations in the beloved Snatch Game.

Additionally, Strictly legends Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec will be on hand to coach the queens in a dance-themed challenge.

Here’s what each guest judge had to say about their stint on Drag Race UK vs the World:

Adwoa Aboah: “It was a privilege and joy to be a part of something so stunning! The judges, the queens… it was by far one of my most glamorous and hysterical days yet!”

Katherine Ryan: “Joining Ru and my fellow judges on the panel was everything I’d hoped for and more. I’m such a fan of the show and the queens were even more breath-taking in person. The show brings so much joy and I’d be back in a heartbeat!”

Kim Petras: “This is a pinch me moment, I love Drag Race and everything the show represents. The queens were even more beautiful in person. Thank you for having me Ru – I had so much fun.”

Motsi Mabuse: “I cannot believe the talent of queens from all ends of the globe, it was such an honour to watch the queens do their thing on the main stage. Joining Mama Ru and the fellow judges was a dream and I didn’t want to wake up!”

Richard E. Grant: “RuPaul RULES the world! No questions NO argument!”

Self-Esteem: “I cannot believe I’m saying this but I am a guest judge on my religion show RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (UK vs the World)! I’ve never been shy about how important RuPaul and this show was in giving me the confidence to go solo. I cried! I screamed! Luke, Byron and Lauren got me in drag!”

Tom Daley: “I am the biggest Drag Race fan. It’s the most iconic show on TV with so many one liners that’ve made it into my daily dialogue. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m finally going to be a guest judge! After all, Drag Race is the Olympics of drag. But what shall I wear? Red wig and a silver dress? I don’t think.”

Jane McDonald: “Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, each and every one of the queens were spectacular and FABULOUS and showcased talent from right across the globe – may the best drag queen win!”

Sinitta: “All of my stage persona was based on drag queens, I watched them growing up on the scene in my mother’s dressing room! Making outfits out of whatever we could find lying around, and wearing it as if it was expensive and amazing.

“I loved Danny La Ru and then came our Next Level Fabulous RuPaul and the music and the show’s so captivating! I’m so excited to be a part of Snatch Game on Drag Race, where drag has evolved and become so much more then female impersonation but Creative Exploration and Fabulous Madness! I was in Drag Heaven!”

Janette Manrara: “Aljaž and I absolutely loved taking part in Drag Race UK vs the World. The queens were so amazing to work with and they worked so so hard. When we saw the final dances come to life, we were so happy for them. We adored being part of the show – we’re big fans of it, and are very grateful that they asked us

to be involved!”

The 11 queens competing for ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’ were announced on 13 January to coincide with their appearance at DragCon UK.

The cast is as follows: Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Espana season 1), Choriza May (UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (UK season 1), Hannah Conda (Down Under season 2), Jonbers Blonde (UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Holland season 2), La Grande Dame (France season 1), Marina Summers (Philippines season 1), Mayhem Miller (season 10, All Stars 5), Scarlet Envy (season 11 and All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (UK season 2).

Drag Race UK vs the World season two will follow the same format as it’s predecessor (and Canada vs the World) with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

Visit here for more information on the cast of Drag Race UK vs the World season two.