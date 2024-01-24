Young Royals: Netflix shares release date for season 3

The return of Wilmon is inching closer and closer, with Netflix finally sharing the release date for the third and final season of Young Royals.

According to the streamer, the first five episodes drop 11 March with the series finale airing a week later on 18 March.

Season three is set to focus on the aftermath of Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) publicly admitting to the press that it was him in the leaked video with Simon (Omar Rudberg).

The official synopsis for season three reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

Additional cast members set to return include Malte Gårdinger as August, Frida Argento as Sara, Nikita Uggla as Felice, Pernilla August as Queen Kristina, Magnus Roosmann as Duke Ludvig and Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda.

Young Royals has become one of Netflix’s most championed – and streamed – series since its 2021 debut, cracking the top 10 of various English-language countries around the world.

The third and final season was confirmed in December 2022, with head writer and co-writer Lisa Ambjörn telling fans that she’s “always imagined” the teen drama would be “told in three parts”.

Ambjörn continued to explain that the ending of Young Royals has been “clear to me from the start” and that she’s “thankful and honoured” to finish the series as she originally intended.

Visit here for everything we know so far about the third and final season of Young Royals.