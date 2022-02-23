Winter Olympics: Here’s every medal-winning LGBTQ+ athlete from the Beijing 2022 Games

Team LGBTQ+ has continued to dominate this year’s Olympic Games. This year, the number of openly LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Winter Games is double the number of those that competed in 2018. Last year, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 was greater than those who took part in all previous summer Olympic events. These figures alone are a reminder of how far the sporting world has come in accepting out LGBTQ+ athletes and in addressing homophobia in sport.

This year, Team LGBTQ+ scored a total of 14 outstanding medals, meaning 39 per cent of openly LGBTQ+ athletes snagged a win. A total of four gold medals were won, two silver and three bronze medals. History was also made as Netherland’s Ireen Wüst became one of the most decorated openly LGBTQ+ Olympians after winning a gold and bronze medal in speed skating. Wüst is now the third-most honoured Winter Olympian in history.

You can read every openly LGBTQ+ athlete competing at the Beijing 2022 Games here.

Canada

Brianne Jenner – ice hockey

Emily Clark – ice hockey

Erin Ambrose – ice hockey

Melodie Daoust – ice hockey

Jamie Lee Rattray – ice hockey

Jill Saulnier – ice hockey

Micah Zandee-Hart – ice hockey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Zandee-Hart (@followyourhart_8)

Finland

Ronja Savolainen – ice hockey

France

Guillaume Cizeron – figure skating

Great Britain

Bruce Mouat – curling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Mouat (@brucemouat)

Netherlands

Ireen Wüst – speed skating (Team win)

Ireen Wüst – speed skating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ireenw (@ireenw)

Sweden

Sandra Naeslund – figure skating

United States

Brittany Bowe – speed skating

Alex Carpenter – ice hockey