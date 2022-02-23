Winter Olympics: Here’s every medal-winning LGBTQ+ athlete from the Beijing 2022 Games

Team LGBTQ+ has continued to dominate this year’s Olympic Games. This year, the number of openly LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Winter Games is double the number of those that competed in 2018. Last year, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 was greater than those who took part in all previous summer Olympic events. These figures alone are a reminder of how far the sporting world has come in accepting out LGBTQ+ athletes and in addressing homophobia in sport.
This year, Team LGBTQ+ scored a total of 14 outstanding medals, meaning 39 per cent of openly LGBTQ+ athletes snagged a win. A total of four gold medals were won, two silver and three bronze medals. History was also made as Netherland’s Ireen Wüst became one of the most decorated openly LGBTQ+ Olympians after winning a gold and bronze medal in speed skating. Wüst is now the third-most honoured Winter Olympian in history.
You can read every openly LGBTQ+ athlete competing at the Beijing 2022 Games here.
Canada
Brianne Jenner – ice hockey
Emily Clark – ice hockey
Erin Ambrose – ice hockey
Melodie Daoust – ice hockey
Jamie Lee Rattray – ice hockey
Jill Saulnier – ice hockey
Micah Zandee-Hart – ice hockey
View this post on Instagram
Finland
Ronja Savolainen – ice hockey
France
Guillaume Cizeron – figure skating
Great Britain
Bruce Mouat – curling
View this post on Instagram
Netherlands
Ireen Wüst – speed skating (Team win)
Ireen Wüst – speed skating
View this post on Instagram
Sweden
Sandra Naeslund – figure skating
United States
Brittany Bowe – speed skating
Alex Carpenter – ice hockey