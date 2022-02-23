Memberships

Culture

Winter Olympics: Here’s every medal-winning LGBTQ+ athlete from the Beijing 2022 Games

Winter Olympians have flown the rainbow flag in this year’s Games – and we’re here to celebrate their outstanding achievements.

WORDS BY ZOYA RAZA-SHEIKH

23rd February 2022

Team LGBTQ+ has continued to dominate this year’s Olympic Games. This year, the number of openly LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Winter Games is double the number of those that competed in 2018. Last year, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 was greater than those who took part in all previous summer Olympic events. These figures alone are a reminder of how far the sporting world has come in accepting out LGBTQ+ athletes and in addressing homophobia in sport. 

This year, Team LGBTQ+ scored a total of 14 outstanding medals, meaning 39 per cent of openly LGBTQ+ athletes snagged a win. A total of four gold medals were won, two silver and three bronze medals. History was also made as Netherland’s Ireen Wüst became one of the most decorated openly LGBTQ+ Olympians after winning a gold and bronze medal in speed skating. Wüst is now the third-most honoured Winter Olympian in history.

You can read every openly LGBTQ+ athlete competing at the Beijing 2022 Games here.

Canada

Brianne Jenner – ice hockey
Emily Clark – ice hockey
Erin Ambrose – ice hockey
Melodie Daoust – ice hockey
Jamie Lee Rattray – ice hockey
Jill Saulnier – ice hockey
Micah Zandee-Hart – ice hockey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Micah Zandee-Hart (@followyourhart_8)

Finland

Ronja Savolainen – ice hockey

France

Guillaume Cizeron – figure skating

Great Britain

Bruce Mouat – curling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruce Mouat (@brucemouat)

 

Netherlands

Ireen Wüst – speed skating (Team win)
Ireen Wüst – speed skating

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ireenw (@ireenw)

Sweden

Sandra Naeslund – figure skating

United States

Brittany Bowe – speed skating
Alex Carpenter – ice hockey

More