Team LGBTQ+ has been thriving. In last year’s Games, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 was greater than those who took part in all previous summer Olympic events. This year, the number of openly LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 is double those who competed in 2018 – making this year’s Games a monumental moment for both queer athletes and audiences. With a greater number of openly LGBTQ+ athletes taking to the global stage it is a reminder of how far we have come in addressing homophobia in sport. Team LGBTQ+ will be participating in the Winter Olympics from 4-20 February. The athletes will compete across nine highly competitive sports.

Canada is leading the way with the most openly LGBTQ+ athletes who will appear at the Beijing Games. Their total of 10 openly LGBTQ+ athletes includes Emily Clark, Mélodie Daoust, Jamie Lee Rattray, and Jill Saulnier.

The USA has the second-highest number of out LGBTQ+ athletes with six, while Team GB is third with four. Athletes representing Team GB include Bruce Mouat, Lewis Gibson, Makayla Gerken Schofield, and GAY TIMES cover star Gus Kenworthy.

This 2022 Games, it’s the UK and US who are pushing the boundaries of LGBTQ+ visibility this year, with Makayla Gerken Schofield, who identifies as pansexual, competing for Team GB. The 22-year old will be hoping for a medal in the skiing category. Elsewhere, Timothy Leduc will make history as the first openly non-binary athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics. The athlete came out as non-binary earlier this year and opened up about their decision to speak out.

With the Winter Olympics kicking off, put together a guide with at least 35 LGBTQ+ athletes who will be starring in the 2022 Games. While all the athletes we have included are out, not all of them have opted to publicly label themselves, so we have only included information that feels relevant to each sportsperson’s achievements and LGBTQ+ identity.

As a whole, this list has been curated to highlight and platform the courageous sportspeople joining the Olympics. However, this list is not exclusive and there are likely LGBTQ+ athletes that have chosen not to publicly disclose their identity out of preference, safety, or personal choice. These athletes are equally respected and supported for their achievements.

Below is the full list of the historic number of LGBTQ+ athletes competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Armenia

Simon Proulx Sénécal – Figure Skating

Australia

Belle Brockhoff – Snowboarding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLE BROCKHOFF (@bellebrockhoff)

Austria

Daniela Iraschko-Stolz – Ski Jumping

Belgium

Kim Meylemans – Skeleton

Brazil

Nicole Silveira – Skeleton

Canada

Megan Bankes – Biathlon

Eric Radford – Figure Skating

Paul Poirier – Figure Skating

Brianne Jenner – Ice Hockey

Erin Ambrose – Ice Hockey

Emily Clark – Ice Hockey

Mélodie Daoust – Ice Hockey

Jamie Lee Rattray – Ice Hockey

Jill Saulnier – Ice Hockey

Micah Zandee-Hart – Ice Hockey

Czech Republic

Aneta Lédlová – Ice Hockey

Sarka Pancochova – Snowboarding