The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star addresses whether her character is LGBTQ+

Alex Borstein says she believes her character falls in love “with minds.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Alex Borstein addressed whether her The Marvelous Mrs Maisel character, Susie Myerson, is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a period drama on Amazon Prime set in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The series charts the friendship between Susie and Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a female Jewish comedian, who she manages.

Fans have speculated that Susie might be LGBTQ+ due to her presentation as a butch lesbian, and her working at The Gaslight Cafe, a real-life New York City coffeehouse, which attracted authors of queer fiction like Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac.

When asked about these rumours, Borstein said: “One thing I like about her is she’s like this fleshy, new-formed baby. It’s interesting that a lot of people who want to know about her sexuality are the same people who would be like, ‘We don’t want it to be labeled.’

“I like that she’s never had the luxury of having a relationship or even exploring it. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s never even had her first kiss.

“She’s absolutely in love with Midge to some degree, and she is also in love with Lenny because she falls in love with minds.”