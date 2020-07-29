Here are all the queer favourites nominated at the 72nd Emmy Awards

LGBTQ+ stories are poised for success at the Emmy Awards this year.
Schitt’s Creek, which came to a bittersweet end earlier this year with its sixth season, received acting nominations for all four main cast members – Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy – as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. Deserved.
RuPaul earned his fifth consecutive nomination for Outstanding Host for RuPaul’s Drag Race (he won the past four years), where he will compete against Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked received another nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, as well as Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela’s critically-acclaimed new HBO series, We’re Here. Drag Race alum Raven is also up for her second nomination in the Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) category.
Thanks to her work on the debut season of HBO’s teen drama Euphoria, Zendaya picked up her first ever Emmy nomination, as did Jeremy Pope for Hollywood – Ryan Murphy’s latest series for Netflix – with fellow cast members Jim Parsons and Holland Taylor.
Despite continuing to received widespread critical acclaim for their performances, the only cast recognised cast member from Pose is Billy Porter, who made history last year as the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category.
Other LGBTQ+ stars to pick up nominations include Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend), Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Cherry Jones (Succession) and Andrew Scott (Black Mirror).
See the full list of nominations below.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Sarah Snook, Succession
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)
El Camino (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Reality Host
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, Drag Race
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown (Episode: “Aberfan”), Directed by Benjamin Caron (Netflix)
The Crown (Episode: “Cri de Coeur”), Directed by Jessica Hobbs (Netflix)
Homeland (Episode: “Prisoners of War”), Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Showtime)
The Morning Show (Episode: “The Interview”), Directed by Mimi Leder (Apple TV)
Ozark (Episode: “Fire Pink”), Directed by Alik Sakharov (Netflix)
Ozark (Episode: “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”), Directed by Ben Semanoff (Netflix)
Succession (Episode: “Hunting”), Directed by Andrij Parekh (HBO)
Succession (Episode: “This Is Not for Tears”), Directed by Mark Mylod (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great (Episode: “The Great (Pilot)”), Directed by Matt Shakman (Hulu)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”), Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “Marvelous Radio”), Directed by Daniel Palladino (Prime Video)
Modern Family (Episode: “Finale Part 2”), Directed by Gail Mancuso (ABC)
Ramy (Episode: “Miakhalifa.mov”), Directed by Ramy Youssef (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Episode: “Happy Ending”), Directed by Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Pop TV)
Will & Grace (Episode: “We Love Lucy”), Directed by James Burrows (NBC)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (Episode: “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”), Directed by Dime Davis (HBO)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Episode: Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus), Directed by David Paul Meyer (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Episode 629”), Directed by Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff), Directed by Jim Hoskinson (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Eddie Murphy”), Directed by Don Roy King (NBC)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Episode: “Flame Monroe”), Directed by Linda Mendoza (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere (Episode: “Find a Way”), Directed by Lynn Shelton (Hulu)
Normal People (Episode: “Episode 5”), Directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Hulu)
Unorthodox, Directed by Maria Schrader (Netflix)
Watchmen (Episode: “It’s Summer and We’re Running out of Ice”), Directed by Nicole Kassell (HBO)
Watchmen (Episode: “Little Fear of Lightning”), Directed by Steph Green (HBO)
Watchmen (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”), Directed by Stephen Williams (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul (Episode: “Bad Choice Road”), Written by Thomas Schnauz (AMC)
Better Call Saul (Episode: “Bagman”), Written by Gordon Smith (AMC)
The Crown (Episode: “Aberfan”), Written by Peter Morgan (Netflix)
Ozark (Episode: “All In”), Written by Chris Mundy (Netflix)
Ozark (Episode: “Boss Fight”), Written by John Shiban (Netflix)
Ozark (Episode: “Fire Pink”), Written by Miki Johnson (Netflix)
Succession (Episode: “This Is Not for Tears”), Written by Jesse Armstrong (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place (Episode: “Whenever You’re Ready”), Written by Michael Schur (NBC)
The Great (Episode: “The Great”), Written by Tony McNamara (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Episode: “Happy Ending”), Written by Daniel Levy (Pop TV)
Schitt’s Creek (Episode: “The Presidential Suite”), Written by David West Read (Pop TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: “Collaboration”), Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: “Ghosts”), Written by Paul Simms (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (Episode: “On the Run”), Written by Stefani Robinson (FX)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America (Episode: “Shirley”), Written by Tanya Barfield (FX)
Normal People (Episode: “Episode 3”), Written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Episode: “Episode 1”), Written by Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Episode: “Part 1”), Written by Anna Winger (Netflix)
Watchmen (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”), Written by Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (HBO)