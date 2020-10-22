Strictly’s Katya Jones says people “won’t even question” same-sex pairing

The pairing are set to take to the Strictly floor for the first time this weekend.

This series of Strictly Come Dancing made history when it announced its first same-sex pairing with double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones.

The pairing was unveiled during last week’s launch show and the announcement was met with an absolute fanfare from Strictly’s viewers, ignoring Ann Widdecombe – which let’s be honest, we’re all doing anyway.

Speaking to the Radio Times ahead of their dancing debut, Katya said viewers wouldn’t even “question” the pairing, saying: “People won’t even see the difference because it’s going to be amazing. They’re not even going to question it.”

Katya also spoke about how common same-sex pairings are in the ballroom world, with there being same-sex competitions. “So it’s a really normal thing, you know? I’ve always taught as a lead and a follower, so this doesn’t feel like anything extra,” she explained.

She added: “I’m just really excited to get someone whose work ethic is out of this world — she’s so used to training hard. For me, that’s all I look for in a partner. We’re two strong-minded women and we’re going to be a powerhouse together.

“And, you know, dancing is dancing.”