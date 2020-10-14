As we gear up for another year of celebrities taking to the dance floor to compete for the UK’s most coveted Glitter Ball trophy (who would want that in their downstairs loo?), and we all take to our sofas with a Chinese takeaway and intermittently shout at the judges through our prawn cracker-soaked mouths, we have the rundown of what to expect in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

This year’s line up is a stellar roster of famous faces that taps into that tried-and-tested Strictly formula of a loveable rogue from Albert Square, a certified National Treasure, a lovely handsome chap for the mums (and the gays) and a Gen Z personality that anyone over the age of 25 has never heard of (for the young’uns).

Let’s just say that this year’s series will definitely not be devoid of sparkle. Here we run through our Top 5 picks for this new series – and we even jumped on a Zoom call with a few of them. How very 2020 of us.