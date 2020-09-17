BBC shut down homophobic complaints about same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing

Bosses confirmed there have been over 100 complaints from viewers.

With the next series of Strictly Come Dancing due to air 19 September, the BBC has revealed that it has received over 100 complaints following the announcement that contestant Nicola Adams would be dancing with a same-sex partner.

This will mark the first time in the show’s history that we have seen a same sex pairing.

The BBC issued a statement on their website, in which they wrote: “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.”

“We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise. Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate.”

They continued: “The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine.”

Nicola, a former olympic medal-winning boxer who identifies as gay, told BBC Breakfast that when she was asked to do the show, she responded: “Yes, but but I want to dance with another female partner.”

She added: “I think it’s really important. It’s definitely a time for change, it’s definitely a time to move on and be more diverse, and this is a brilliant step in the right direction. It’ll be nice for the LGBT community to be able to see same-sex couples on the show as well.”

Nicola seemingly responded to the backlash with a cryptic tweet that reads, “Just when you think 2020 can’t surprise you anymore. Something else happens.”