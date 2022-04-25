Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid slams wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation: “I think it is anti-human”

Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid has slammed the current wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in a new interview.

If you’re a fan of the popular series Schitt’s Creek, then chances are you’ve heard of actor Noah Reid.

In the series he played Patrick Brewer, the lovable husband and business partner of David Rose (Dan Levy).

During the show’s duration and well after, Reid has consistently voiced his support and allyship for the LGBTQ+ community.

In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, the 34-year-old actor continued to voice his support for the community – while also slamming the array of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the US.

“I think it is anti-human, and I think it’s very sad that in this country where people are obsessed with freedom, there seems to be a cognitive disconnect around who gets to experience freedom,” he said.

“But I have hope and faith that the people will be the deciding factor in these matters and that we will overcome these draconian, ridiculous pursuits of hate and intolerance.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reid discussed his popular Schitt’s Creek character and how he went about portraying the character.

“When I was approaching the character, I thought it would be a mistake to ‘play gay.’ I thought, ‘What I can play is a man who falls in love with another man, and build that connection into the character,'” he explained.

“I can fall in love with another person, for sure. I think all of us can. One of the things I loved about Patrick was the personal understanding and comfort within his own skin to follow his desire and connection.”

Reid also praised his co-star and on-screen love interest, Dan Levy, for making it “very easy” to form that connection.

“We had a natural chemistry, and we’re good friends to this day. It was incredible to have such a front-row seat to the sculpting of that relationship and the way it impacted people,” he explained.

“It was handled with a lot of care and a lot of love. It wasn’t an accident that that relationship meant so much to so many. It was crafted that way.”

Reid’s recent comments come months after numerous states in the US introduced or enacted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Recently, on 8 April, Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey gave signed both Senate Bill 184 (SB 184) and House Bill 322 (HB 322).

Under SB 184, also known as The Vulnerable Child Protection Act, medical professionals will face felony charges for offering gender-affirming care to trans youth under the age of 18 years old.

If an individual is found guilty of providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgeries, the penalty could be $15,000 with up to 10 years in prison.

According to a report from NBC News, the bill makes Alabama the first state to implement felony penalties for giving gender-affirming care to minors.

States like Utah, Indiana, Arizona, Iowa and South Dakota have signed similar laws targeting queer and trans youth.