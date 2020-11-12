Ryan Murphy shares first teaser for upcoming American Horror Story spin-off

Just one tease this week wasn’t enough!

Just yesterday (11 November), Ryan Murphy was teasing us by sharing new artwork for the upcoming American Horror Story season 10, and now he’s truly set the internet ablaze with this teaser for American Horror Stories.

The spin-off was first teased by Murphy in a fan-made Zoom chat with American Horror Story veterans such as Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Emma Roberts.

And now Murphy has shared the first poster for the highly anticipated spin-off series, which features a mannequin with its face partially smashed, leaving only the lips intact, while a black widow spider weaves an intricate web inside.

Murphy also announced the idea of the spin-off, explaining: “It’s the AHS spin off. We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…”

It’s safe to say that fans went wild, with one writing: “2 SERVES IN A WEEK?!? THE GAYS HAVE WON.”

And another added: “Stop it, I’m gonna die and it’s gonna be on you.”