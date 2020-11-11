Ryan Murphy shares tantalizing artwork for American Horror Story season 10

What does this season hold? Mermaids? Vampires? Body modification?
Speculation is rife about the upcoming season of American Horror Story with us having been teased with pictures of fangs and possible aliens, but now we could be closer than ever to the theme with a brand new promo image.
Ryan Murphy shared the image on Instagram which features a mouth full of fangs, while a hand in what appears to be some form of surgical glove holding a fountain pen hovers over.
At the time of writing, the post has attracted nearly 200,000 likes and the comments are full of speculation about what this mysterious poster could mean.
A hot favourite has been around mermaids, and we know from Murphy himself that the season had to be filmed during the warmer months, perhaps because so many people had to be in the water. It could fit in with a previous teaser that Murphy shared back in March, which featured two arms emerging from the water.
Another possible theory is around body modifications, what with the surgical glove featuring so prominently within this poster, perhaps it could be around some form of experiment gone wrong.
Either way, we’re hooked and cannot wait to see how this turns out!
The 10th season of the critically-acclaimed horror anthology series will see the return of fan-favourite actors such as Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.
After sitting out 1984 to pursue other endeavours, American Horror Story veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters return in leading roles. Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has also been cast, making it his first series regular role on television.
Following rumours that American Horror Story would end after its 10th season, FX thankfully announced that the hit anthology series would be returning for seasons 11, 12 and 13, much to the delight of longtime fans.
Considering the number 13 holds significance in the horror genre, FX networks chairman John Landgraf has teased that the show “could” potentially end after its 13th season – although he wouldn’t confirm anything.
“It will be poetic, won’t it, if it ends after 13 seasons?” he said. “It could be one of those weird things where we keep going, and it ends up being 20 seasons, I don’t know. I can just tell you that if it ends up being 13, that’s kind of awesome.”
