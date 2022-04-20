RuPaul has responded to backlash from fans for not posting about Pabllo Vittar becoming the first drag queen to perform at Coachella.

The 28-year-old was originally scheduled to appear in 2020, though this was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on 16 April she delivered a historic performance – also becoming the second-ever Brazilian solo artist to perform at Coachella after Anitta.

“I never thought this day would come and it has come, thank God. I feel very happy, very blessed… And today I woke up very excited about this show,” the queen said a few hours before taking the stage. “I just wanted to thank and say that the show is for you, for all the community, for all my fans, all my family and all my friends.”

RuPaul’s silence on the performance was met with fierce criticism from fans on social media, especially when the Drag Race host tweeted out a link to pre-order House of Love cocktails on 19 April.

“You love everyone, except the drag scene on Brazil,” one infuriated fan responded.

“Send love to Pabllo Vittar,” another told her.

Several sent RuPaul the same message: “Pabllo Vittar is the best drag on the planet.”

I LOVE & SUPPORT @PablloVittar + Shame on you catty twitter trolls trying to create a rivalry. pic.twitter.com/1vvaxBzyv0 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) April 20, 2022

On 20 April, however, the legendary queen broke her silence on the alleged “rivalry” she felt fans were trying to create.

“I LOVE & SUPPORT @PablloVittar + Shame on you catty twitter trolls trying to create a rivalry,” RuPaul wrote on Twitter alongside an image of Pabllo.

She is set to crown a winner of Drag Race’s 14th season this weekend, which will see Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Willow Pill, Bosco or Angeria Paris VanMicheals battle it out for the win.