Pabllo Vittar makes history as first drag queen to perform at Coachella

Pabllo Vittar has become the first drag queen to perform at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

The 28-year-old was originally scheduled to appear in 2020, though this was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also became the second-ever Brazilian solo artist to perform at Coachella after Anitta.

“I never thought this day would come and it has come, thank God. I feel very happy, very blessed… And today I woke up very excited about this show,” the queen said a few hours before taking the stage. “I just wanted to thank and say that the show is for you, for all the community, for all my fans, all my family and all my friends.”

During the show, former GAY TIMES cover star Rina Sawayama joined Pabllo for a live rendition of their collaboration, Follow Me.

“[They’ve] targeted queer and trans people in this country, and for some reason they don’t want us to say the word ‘gay,’” Rina told the audience, receiving boos from the crowd. “When I say ‘say,’ you say ‘gay.’”

Performing on the Gobi stage on 16 April, Pabllo was also joined by Caroline Polacheck and eight dancers for a show that lasted approximately 45 minutes.

“My name is Pabllo Vittar, I am a drag queen from Brazil,” she said to the crowd. “The greatest drag queen of all time”.

Coachella returned for the first time since 2019 this year, with its next instalment taking place from 22 to 24 April.