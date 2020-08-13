Ruby Rose finally reveals why she quit Batwoman after just one season

Three months after an unexpected decision of quitting Batwoman, ex-protagonist Ruby Rose shuts down all the rumours, revealing the truth behind her decision.

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough,” says Rose, referencing to the challenges she faced in the shooting of the TV series.

Only after 10 days recovering from the injuries caused by an on-set accident in 2019, the actress had to decide to go back on set earlier than her health could cope.

“I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that.

“But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing.”

The controversial decision of quitting the role in the series doesn’t limit to the aforementioned on-set injuries. As the pandemic hit the filming industry, Rose took her time off to reflect during the lengthy US nationwide lockdown.

“It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID,” she says. “You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do.