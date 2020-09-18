POP EMERGENCY! Lady Gaga releases intense short film for new single 911

After teasing fans, the pop icon has finally released her new single and accompanying video.

The short film opens up in a desert with Gaga laying on the sand next to a destroyed bicycle. The video then showcases Gaga in a town with religious-based characters, as they each begin to sing along to the track.

The visual ends on a powerfully sombre note with the songstress waking up from her hallucination on a stretcher screaming “Did anybody die?” as the camera pans to the aftermath of a car accident while showing the real-life counterparts of the characters seen in the video.

In a post on Instagram, Gaga explained what the video meant to her, stating: “This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us.”

She later goes on to give her thanks and how this track has made her feel “so alive” adding: “I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25-year-old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.

“I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick.”