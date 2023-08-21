Music icon P!nk has showcased her love for fellow music legend Britney Spears in light of her divorce.

On 16 August, TMZ reported that the Princess of Pop and her husband, Sam Asghari, were calling it quits after one year of marriage.

At the time, various rumours circulated regarding the cause of their break up – ranging from cheating accusations to explosive fights.

After a few days of silence, Spears took to her Instagram account to confirm the news with a heartfelt post.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I’m shocked, but I’m not here to explain why because it’s nobody’s business,” she wrote.

“You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day, and don’t forget to smile.”

In light of the divorce news, many of Spears’ fans and industry peers have showcased their support for the singer, including P!nk.

While performing in Detroit, Michigan, the beloved talent surprised fans when she changed a notable lyric from her hit 2001 single ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me.’

In the original track, P!nk opens up about her deepest insecurities before comparing herself to Spears, singing: “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears. She’s so pretty. That just ain’t me.”

However during her recent performance, the Trustfall singer changed the lyrics to, “Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears. She’s so pretty. That just ain’t me,” which resulted in cheers from the crowd.

P!nk’s heartwarming song adjustment also garnered praise from social media users.

One fan wrote: “Queens supporting queens.”

Another fan tweeted: “Love this. Britney needs people in her corner. It’s wording I never would have thought about, but nice of @Pink to put that positive energy out there.”

P!nk’s recent performance is one of the many times the beloved talent has expressed her love for Spears.

Back in February, the 43-year-old told People that she felt like a big sister to the ‘Toxic’ singer.

“People think I was picking on Britney on ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me,’ but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her. I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world,” she explained.

P!nk echoed similar sentiments when discussing Spears’ conservatorship court battle during a 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs – non of us know what’s going on. We’re not there,” she told Andy Cohen.

“And I would like to, I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason – she’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy.”