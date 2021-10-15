Peppa Pig calls out Adele for rejecting collaboration: “Don’t you like me?”

Peppa Pig has put Adele on blast after the singer firmly rejected calls to collaborate with the children’s television star.

In her already infamous Instagram live on 9 October, a fan asked Adele if she would consider recording a song with Peppa Pig.

The Someone Like You singer said: “Am I going to collab with Peppa Pig? No!”

In an appearance on Capital Breakfast, Adele was stunned when her rival made a shock appearance with a voice note for her.

Peppa said: “Hello Adele *snorts*, that made me really really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me! Why not? Don’t you like me?”

After checking with the hosts that it was actually Peppa speaking, Adele took a lighthearted swing at the character in what appeared to be further igniting their feud.

“First of all babes, Peppa that ain’t the one of you I know,” the Easy On Me singer said. “That’s not the same voice as the one I grew up with with my son.”

Following this, Adele issued an apology to Peppa – who released her debut album in 2019 – saying that she “felt terrible” for what she said on Instagram.

“Oh my gosh, but Peppa I’ve already said today I regret it, I regret it,” Adele told the pig. “I spent three years watching you *laughs*.

“I deeply regret it and anytime you want to go jumping in muddy puddles and singing in muddy puddles, I’m with you babes. I felt terrible the second I said it!’

The confrontation comes as Adele releases her highly anticipated single Easy On Me ahead of her fourth studio album, 30.

It is an emotional piano ballad that sees the star sing about her decision to end her marriage as she asks her ex-husband and child to see things from her perspective.