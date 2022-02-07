Nicki Minaj denies referencing Demi Lovato’s pansexuality in new song: “I just shortened the word pandemic”

Nicki Minaj has denied allegations that her new song, Do We Have a Problem?, references Demi Lovato’s pansexuality.

The Cool for the Summer singer came out as pansexual in 2021 which led to fans speculating the lyric was a jab at them, especially given that they and Nicki have reportedly been feuding for years.

“Heavy on the ski mask, too / And the ski mask ain’t for the pan-demi’ / It go with the semi, paid a pretty damn penny,” Nicki raps on the song in question.

Writing back to a fan who questioned the lyrics on 4 February, she said: “Whet is THIS honey? Chi I just shortened the word pandemic. Bye.”

The two celebrities have apparently not seen eye to eye since they attended the Met Gala in 2016 with designer Jeremy Scott.

It resulted in the two throwing shade at each other on social media and in the press.

“This one celebrity was a complete b**ch and was miserable to be around,” Demi said at the time. “It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

Nicki’s new single was released on 4 February and is expected to be from an upcoming album.

Demi recently teased new music, though this is likely to be out anytime soon given that their latest album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, only came out in April 2021.

Whet is THIS honey? Chi I just shortened the word pandemic 😷 bye ✌🏾 🥴 https://t.co/5IrJYNpmD8 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 4, 2022

You can hear Do We Have a Problem? below or by clicking here.