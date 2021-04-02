Demi Lovato releases emotional video for her single Dancing With The Devil

The pop icon releases her most emotive video yet.
Demi Lovato opens up about her 2018 overdose in the brand new video for her single Dancing With The Devil.
In the heartbreaking visual, Lovato recounts the events that led up to the life changing incident.
At the start of the video, we see Lovato singing in a hospital bed that’s stationed within a bar.
The scene swiftly changes to the songstress sitting at a bar counter and consuming an array of drinks.
As the song progresses Lovato’s emotional and physical states begin to deteriorate.
We then see her walking down a hallway and texting her drug dealer.
Soon after she receives a duffle bag full of drugs, which leads to her overdose.
The video ends with Lovato back in the hospital bed, revealing a new tattoo that reads survivor.
Taking to Instagram, Lovato thanked fans for their support with a heartfelt caption.
For the video, Lovato included details from her newly released documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.
From the jacket she was wearing to the hospital scenes, the music video made sure to authentically tell Lovato’s story to the fullest.
Alongside the release of her emotional video, Lovato dropped her seventh studio album Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over.
The 19-track album includes a variety of genres including R&B, country and 90s-inspired pop.
DWTDTAOSO also features collaborations with Ariana Grande and Noah Cyrus.
During her live stream on Clubhouse (15 March) the signer opened up about the creative process for the record.
“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” she said.
“When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over.’”
Watch Demi Lovato’s video for Dancing With The Devil and listen to her dynamic album here.