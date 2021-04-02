Demi Lovato releases emotional video for her single Dancing With The Devil

The pop icon releases her most emotive video yet.

Demi Lovato opens up about her 2018 overdose in the brand new video for her single Dancing With The Devil.

In the heartbreaking visual, Lovato recounts the events that led up to the life changing incident.

At the start of the video, we see Lovato singing in a hospital bed that’s stationed within a bar.

The scene swiftly changes to the songstress sitting at a bar counter and consuming an array of drinks.

As the song progresses Lovato’s emotional and physical states begin to deteriorate.

We then see her walking down a hallway and texting her drug dealer.

Soon after she receives a duffle bag full of drugs, which leads to her overdose.

The video ends with Lovato back in the hospital bed, revealing a new tattoo that reads survivor.

Taking to Instagram, Lovato thanked fans for their support with a heartfelt caption.

“ #DancingWithTheDevil music video is out now 🎞🖤🤍🎥 Thank you for listening, and thank you for hearing me. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please remember it’s ok to ask for help,” she wrote.