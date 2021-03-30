Demi Lovato comes out as pansexual: “I like anything really”

Demi Lovato has come out as pansexual.

The singer – who previously said she identified as sexually fluid and queer – spoke about her sexuality in an interview with Joe Rogan for his Experience podcast.

“At this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure,” she revealed. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant. I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

When asked if she would label herself as pansexual, Demi responded: “Yeah, pansexual. I like anything, really.”

She then joked: “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. That’s it! That’s what I’m going with.”

Last year, Demi said her queer identity was shaped by the 90s classic Cruel Intentions, particularly the iconic kiss scene between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair’s characters Kathryn Merteuil and Cecile Caldwell.

“It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute I really like that, I wanna try it.’

“And then when I was 17 I did get down with that and that’s when I knew.”

Before coming out to the world, the Cool For The Summer singer said she would express her sexuality through her songwriting.

“There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys,” Demi admitted. “I was sharing it with the world and yet I wasn’t being completely obvious with what I was talking. Music was my safe space.”

Earlier this month, Demi announced the release of her seventh studio album Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over, which will be the star’s first release since her 2017 collection Tell Me You Love Me.

The album, which is due for release 2 April, will include a variety of genres including R&B, country and 90s-inspired pop, as well as collaborations with Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus and Saweetie.

The original title was The Art of Starting Over, but Demi changed the title to reflect her documentary, Dancing with the Devil, which was filmed during her last tour.

The four-part series offers “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

Dancing with the Devil is now available to stream on YouTube. Demi’s single of the same now is now available on streaming services – listen here or below.