Netflix to adapt queer graphic novel The Witch Boy into an animated musical

The film will be produced by Roy Lee (The Ring and How To Train Your Dragon series), Miri Yoon (Jonah Hex, Death Note) and Ryan Harris (Rise of the Guardians, Trolls), as well as Vertigo Entertainment.

And pop trio HAIM have been signed on to produce music for the film.

Although Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether there will be LGBTQ+ elements, director Minkyu Lee said these elements from the novel is what drew him into the film.

“It has been a life-long dream of mine to create an animated film that pushes the medium forward, both in content and form,” he explained. “The connection between this dream, my experiences, and Aster and Juniper’s story is what draws me to this film every day.”

He added: “I am grateful to be creating this with the wonderful team at Netflix. My hope is that this film, by celebrating queerness and ‘otherness’, will come to audiences around the world as something truly special.”

This isn’t the only queer graphic novel series that Netflix is currently adapting, as it confirmed that the beloved Heartstopper series was also getting adapted into a live-action TV series.

When we spoke to Oseman about the novel, which has received critical acclaim, she said it was important for readers to “learn about the issues and tensions that young LGBTQ+ people face”.

“The good thing about Heartstopper is that it appeals to everyone,” Oseman told GAY TIMES. “It’s through stories like this that straight and cis people can improve their empathy.”

She continued further: “I’ve had so many people reach out to me saying, ‘It’s so nice to see someone like me in this comic just falling in love and having a cute little romance’, but also from people saying, ‘Nick’s journey has helped me come to terms with being bisexual’, and stuff like that. For me, that’s the most wonderful thing.”

