Netflix to adapt beloved gay graphic novel Heartstopper into live action series

Netflix are adapting Heartstopper into an eight-part series.

The charming graphic novel takes place at a British all-boys grammar school and follows openly gay Nick and rugby player Charlie as they develop feelings for one another.

Doctor Who and Sherlock’s Euros Lyn has been attached to direct the half-hour series, which comes 18 months after See-Saw films optioned the rights to the Alice Oseman romance.

Alexi Wheeler, Director of Kids & Family Content at Netflix, praised the “brilliant and emotionally engaging characters” in Heartstopper and the “relatable yet somehow aspirational” story.

“The whole thing is just so poignant and beautifully crafted. To tell a love story between two boys who meet at school involves such vision and creative focus, Alice has absolutely delivered this here,” he said.

Oseman, who also helmed novels such as Solitaire, Radio Silence and I Was Born For This!, will write the series. “Alice is only 26 years old but her talent as a storyteller is astounding,” added Wheeler.

“We are clear in our ambition to entertain the world and that means making the best quality content for all of our viewers. We are especially aware that younger audiences are looking for relatable and sincere stories dealing with real life subjects; not shying away from elements of their own lives.”

Wheeler went on to say that Heartstopper is a “story that deserves to be told” and that she’s “proud to be championing” the beloved love story between Nick and Charlie.

“We care deeply that all young people see themselves reflected in our content, and are hopeful that many people, whatever their age or identity, will see themselves in this bold and uplifting series,” he concluded.

When we spoke to Oseman about the novel, which has received critical acclaim, she said it was important for readers to “learn about the issues and tensions that young LGBTQ+ people face”.

“The good thing about Heartstopper is that it appeals to everyone,” Oseman told GAY TIMES. “It’s through stories like this that straight and cis people can improve their empathy.”

She continued further: “I’ve had so many people reach out to me saying, ‘It’s so nice to see someone like me in this comic just falling in love and having a cute little romance’, but also from people saying, ‘Nick’s journey has helped me come to terms with being bisexual’, and stuff like that. For me, that’s the most wonderful thing.”

