Marvel features the first superhero same-sex wedding in new Empyre issue

Hulkling and Wiccan tied the knot in the latest Empyre issue.

The latest issue of Empyre has given LGBTQ+ fans of Marvel everything they ever wanted as same-sex power couple Hulkling and Wiccan got married.

Previous Marvel comics had featured same-sex weddings, but this is the first time that two queer superheroes have successfully tied the knot.

It had been established that the couple had gotten married, but fans finally got to see the wedding on the final page of issue 4 as Wiccan reminisces about the event, following Hulkling’s decision to lead an assault on the Cotati race.

Wiccan goes on to say that the Hulkling giving the orders is not the man that he initially married.

Queer Marvel fans have fully embraced and championed the relationship between Hulkling and Wiccan, with their co-creator, Allen Heinberg being surprised that fans had picked up on his subtle hints that the two were dating so quickly.

And last year, Brazil’s biggest newspaper, Folha de São Paulo, published a picture of the couple kissing to protest against a mayor’s homophobia. According to the paper’s editor, Sérgio Dávila, they wanted to “throw light on censorship threats” that the mayor posed, as he called for a Marvel comic, featuring the pair kissing, to be withdrawn from a book fair.