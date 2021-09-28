Marvel abruptly cancels Guardians of the Galaxy comic featuring bisexual Star-Lord

The Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series has been cancelled under a year after confirming the sexuality of Star-Lord.

Towards the end of 2020, the comics made headlines when the character of Peter Quill (Star-Lord) was confirmed to be both bisexual and polyamorous.

Star-Lord is one of Marvel’s most well-known and loved characters, being portrayed in live-action movies by the likes of Chris Pratt.

LGBTQ+ representation in comic books has often lacked, so the character being a member of the community was a significant move at the time.

Despite that, Comicbook.com reports that the 18th issue will also serve as the series’ final one too.

“The End! Thanks for everything — and see you at Gosnell’s,” the final page of the issue reportedly says.

The series, which was helped by writers Al Ewing and Juann Frigeri, was once one of Marvel’s highest-rated ongoing ones – making its end shocking for fans.

What most people will not know is that this is not the first time writers considered making Star-Lord a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Artist and character designer Kris Anka revealed that in the 2017 series Star-Lord: Grounded, there were plans to give the character a boyfriend – though this never happened as it was cancelled after only six issues.

“So back when @zdarsky and I were doing Star-Lord, if the series had gone long enough we actually developed and designed a character we were gonna try to make a love interest for Peter,” Anka wrote in a now-deleted tweet.