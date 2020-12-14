Marvel confirms Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord is bisexual

Peter Quill is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, OFFICIALLY.
Marvel Comics have just confirmed that Star-Lord, a member of their beloved superhero collective Guardians of the Galaxy – and one of their most popular characters in history – is bisexual.
In Guardians of the Galaxy #9, from writer Al Eewing, artist Juann Cabal, colourist Federico Blee and letterer Cory Petit, the character’s mythology and origins were redefined.
After he was seemingly killed off in the fourth issue, readers discovered that Star-Lord – whose birth name is Peter Quill – was transported to another dimension because of the power wielded by his Elemental Gun.
Quill spends hundreds of years in this dimension, called Morinus, and grows close to a couple called Aradia and Mors, who proposition him with entering their relationship – essentially becoming a thruple.
Although he turns down their advances at first, Quill realises that his time on Morinus is far from over and submits to their love triangle, becoming intimate with the pair in a neon-lit pool. It was all very sensual.
Their relationship lasts for a century. However, still intent on rekindling his relationship with Gamora, Quill is left wanting more. The issue concludes with his return to his home reality after Morinus is targeted by the Gods of New Olympus, who Quill came into conflict with in issue two.
Check out the intimate pool scene below.
Quill now joins other legendary queer Marvel heroes such as America Chavez, Angela, Daken, Deadpool, Destroyer, Hulking, Iceman, Moondragon, Northstar, Sera, Valkyrie, Wiccan and more.
The character made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first Guardians of the Galaxy adventure in 2014, played by Parks and Recreation fan-favourite Chris Pratt.
He has since reprised the role in the sequel (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and will return for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in 2023.
Seeing as how the MCU has promised to make strides with more diverse representation, Chris Pratt portraying a queer Star-Lord doesn’t seem too out of the question. Pratt would love that, we reckon.
It was recently announced that America Chavez, who made history as Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ+ character to star in an ongoing series, will make her live-action debut in the MCU.
Portrayed by Xochitl Gomez, the character will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Not only that – Thor: Love and Thunder will finally explore Valkryie’s sexuality. The warrior, played by Tessa Thompson, will reportedly search for “her queen” in the highly-anticipated third sequel.
Eternals will also boast gay male superhero who is married and with a family.
Due for release 5 November 2021, the film stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington and Gemma Chan.
