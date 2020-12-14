Marvel confirms Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord is bisexual

Peter Quill is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, OFFICIALLY.

Marvel Comics have just confirmed that Star-Lord, a member of their beloved superhero collective Guardians of the Galaxy – and one of their most popular characters in history – is bisexual.

In Guardians of the Galaxy #9, from writer Al Eewing, artist Juann Cabal, colourist Federico Blee and letterer Cory Petit, the character’s mythology and origins were redefined.

After he was seemingly killed off in the fourth issue, readers discovered that Star-Lord – whose birth name is Peter Quill – was transported to another dimension because of the power wielded by his Elemental Gun.

Quill spends hundreds of years in this dimension, called Morinus, and grows close to a couple called Aradia and Mors, who proposition him with entering their relationship – essentially becoming a thruple.

Although he turns down their advances at first, Quill realises that his time on Morinus is far from over and submits to their love triangle, becoming intimate with the pair in a neon-lit pool. It was all very sensual.

Their relationship lasts for a century. However, still intent on rekindling his relationship with Gamora, Quill is left wanting more. The issue concludes with his return to his home reality after Morinus is targeted by the Gods of New Olympus, who Quill came into conflict with in issue two.

Check out the intimate pool scene below.