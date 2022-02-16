Lemon reveals reads for Drag Race UK queens and unseen “beyond amazing” Dots Dots Dots look

Lemon revealed the reads she had planned for the Drag Race UK vs the World queens and shared her Dot Dot Dot runway look.

The Canadian queen was eliminated in the show’s first episode after Pangina Heals won the lip-sync and sent her packing.

The remaining contestants had to read each other for filth in this week’s mini challenge, which saw Jujubee emerge as the winner – making herstory as the first queen to win three reading challenges throughout their Drag Race career.

As the episode was airing on 15 February, Lemon took to Twitter to share a minute-long video of the drags she had in store for her fellow queens.

“Baga Chipz,” the 25-year-old said, “you call yourself the ‘People’s Princess’ and, I agree! Because this is a car crash.”

“Jujubee, you’re one of my favourite Drag Race girls ever,” the Canadian star continued. “I think third favourite – just like Ru.”

For the former host of Drag Race Thailand, Lemon stated: “Pangina Heals, you actually have a very fierce walk, it’s very New York. It’s giving pigeon.”

Her burn for Cheryl Hole was one of her most savage.

“Cheryl Hole, I know you’re kind of dumb, but RuPaul said add rhinestones, not gain nine stone,” Lemon told the UK queen.

“There’s nothing worse than meeting someone you thought you were going to like,” she would have said to Janey Jacké.

somebody told me the library was open ?? 📕 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/UgHS20tOzv — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) February 15, 2022

Lemon mocked Blu Hydrangea’s dancing in her read of the Northern Irish queen.

She said: “I love that you’re named after a colour, but I’ve seen you dance – shouldn’t it be Painfully White Hydrangea?”

“‘Mo Heart’ actually autocorrects to ‘no heart’ and I think that says it all,” she told the artist formerly known as Monique Heart.

Her last read was saved for Canadian sister Jimbo, which was: “You know, my parents told me if I don’t have anything nice to say, then I shouldn’t say anything at all.

“But, it’s weird you never got that lesson, considering you’re their age.”

In a follow up post, Lemon revealed her Dots Dots Dots lewk which Trinity the Tuck called one of the “best runways” she had seen in the replies.

Her outfit was a fur-line chartreuse and fluorescent pink number, complete with matching body paint, oversized hands and a light pink wig to complete the lewk.

“We missed an absolute full dinner service with this,” UK star Divina De Campo responded. “It is incredible!”

Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes added: “I mean I guess…if you’re, like, into that REALLY GOOD DRAG STUFF…”

“This is beyond amazing Lem,” said fellow queen Kiara.