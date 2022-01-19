Fans react to Jujubee being let “out of her cellar” for a fourth Drag Race season

Jujubee was recently announced as a cast member on Drag Race UK vs the World, marking her fourth attempt at snatching the crown.
First competing on season two back in 2010, the Boston native has since taken part in All Stars 1 and 5 – reaching the final every single time.
As well as this, the 37-year-old was a professor on all three seasons of Drag U and competed on Queen of the Universe, where she placed 10th-14th after being among the first group eliminated.
In an exclusive interview with the BBC prior to entering the Werk Room for her fourth run, Jujubee said that her only explanation for returning this many times is enjoying “torture.”
“People might think I’m crazy for doing this again,” she told the broadcaster. “But I like torture! I’ve been everywhere and that’s because of Drag Race.”
Since the Drag Race UK vs the World cast announcement, both queens and viewers alike have been reacting to Jujubee’s herstoric number of appearances on social media.
Alongside an image of Jujubee as Thanos with each of her seasons written on her fist, Drag Race alum Aiden Zhane said: “Ima need @jujuboston to cool her tits & leave some room for the rest of us. Get it bitch!”
In reference to her All Stars 5 Snatch Game impersonation, one fan joked that Jujubee will compete “a sensible 74” times before retiring from the show.
Another joked that Raven, Jujubee’s season two sister and RuPaul’s makeup artist, keeps “forcing Ru to cast” the queen “so she has someone to talk with in Ru’s basement.”
🚨 The cast for #DragRaceUK vs the World has finally been unveiled! 🚨https://t.co/pg1BodeCKB
— GAY TIMES (@gaytimes) January 17, 2022
“When will that man let Jujubee rest,” one viewer questioned.
“I aspire to be on as many drag competitions as @jujuboston,” said Drag Race UK’s River Medway.
Referencing the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s number one smash hit, Look What You Made Me Do, another Drag Race stan wrote: “I’m sorry, but the old Jujubee can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ‘cause she’s recording a new Drag Race franchise season.”
“Every 6 months RuPaul lets Jujubee out of her cellar to film another reality tv show,” another remarked.
Drag Race UK vs the World will see the queens of the first UK season compete against some of the most sickening performers from other global editions of the franchise, including the original US version, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Thailand.
The series was filmed in London and features UK panellists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.
Drag Race UK vs the World premieres 1 February on BBC Three. You can see more fan reactions to Jujubee’s herstoric appearance below.
RuPaul calling Jujubee back for another season of Drag Race #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/m39Tq1U7Bp
— Harry Fagatouille 🦷🏳️🌈 (@harryfeay) January 17, 2022
every 6 months rupaul lets jujubee out of her cellar to film another reality tv show
— dylan🦈 #TEAMPANGINA (@KANDYMUSES) January 18, 2022
Jujubee deserves a Drag Race crown for services rendered to World of Wonder pic.twitter.com/FADL6KZtc4
— Khaliden Nas. (@AlsoPurp) January 17, 2022
jujubee has been in more episodes of drag race than rupaul
— joe (@jxeker) January 17, 2022
I’m sorry, but the old Jujubee can’t come to the phone right now
Why?
Oh
‘Cause she’s recording a new drag race franchise season
— untuck3d (@untuck3d_) January 17, 2022
I see that jujubee is still trapped in Rupaul's Basement
— FluffyPandaPillow (@Pillow_Pandas) January 17, 2022
Jujubee's confessionals on #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/fTCiDuTKbg
— Viktor Krash💮 (@rupaulmemes) January 18, 2022
no one:
absolutely no one:
Jujubee entering the Werk Room in Drag Race: All Stars US versus All Stars International in 2026: pic.twitter.com/Asxml1Xcun
— cameron (@camruined) January 17, 2022
It’s hard to invest in Season 14 when I know Drag Race: UK vs the World is around the corner…
We have more Jujubee ahead of us, how can I possibly focus on anything else? pic.twitter.com/CQyjDcgMss
— Tyler Dwiggins 💁🏼♂️ (@T_Dwiggs) January 15, 2022
idc how many seasons jujubee is on i will continue to eat her up EVERY TIME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😭 i luv her so much https://t.co/JgMcHtcIJA
— lucy dogg (@lucycantsurf) January 17, 2022
Jujubee really leaving Queen Of The Universe to go to UK vs The World #DragRaceUK @jujuboston 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I63AJPRf9n
— its edu (@povdemie) January 17, 2022
I have seen that “a sensible 74” meme with regards to Jujubee’s attendance on drag race on six separate occasions now pic.twitter.com/JWSKpGE7KY
— mary queen of thots🥦Ⓥ (@txbamxnmicxh_s) January 17, 2022
YESSSS RIVAH!!!! 😂 https://t.co/rT2bUT4YQx
— JUJUBEE (@jujuboston) January 17, 2022
Ru: I have this new show called
Jujubee: #DragRace #DragRaceUKvsTheWorld pic.twitter.com/Ju8gCUIy2w
— M i s h a e l (@_mishaelmhaynes) January 17, 2022
Jujubee when she finally wins the crown and some plastic badges pic.twitter.com/8fk1HMYaZ4
— ᴄʜᴜᴄᴋʏ (@Iesvias) January 17, 2022
ms jujubee is gonna be on drag race until she dies pic.twitter.com/pEI08x87um
— ian (@bianvenue_) January 17, 2022