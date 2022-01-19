Fans react to Jujubee being let “out of her cellar” for a fourth Drag Race season

Jujubee was recently announced as a cast member on Drag Race UK vs the World, marking her fourth attempt at snatching the crown.

First competing on season two back in 2010, the Boston native has since taken part in All Stars 1 and 5 – reaching the final every single time.

As well as this, the 37-year-old was a professor on all three seasons of Drag U and competed on Queen of the Universe, where she placed 10th-14th after being among the first group eliminated.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC prior to entering the Werk Room for her fourth run, Jujubee said that her only explanation for returning this many times is enjoying “torture.”

“People might think I’m crazy for doing this again,” she told the broadcaster. “But I like torture! I’ve been everywhere and that’s because of Drag Race.”

Since the Drag Race UK vs the World cast announcement, both queens and viewers alike have been reacting to Jujubee’s herstoric number of appearances on social media.

Alongside an image of Jujubee as Thanos with each of her seasons written on her fist, Drag Race alum Aiden Zhane said: “Ima need @jujuboston to cool her tits & leave some room for the rest of us. Get it bitch!”

In reference to her All Stars 5 Snatch Game impersonation, one fan joked that Jujubee will compete “a sensible 74” times before retiring from the show.

Another joked that Raven, Jujubee’s season two sister and RuPaul’s makeup artist, keeps “forcing Ru to cast” the queen “so she has someone to talk with in Ru’s basement.”