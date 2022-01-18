Mo Heart reveals reason for changing name from Monique before Drag Race UK vs the World

Mo Heart, formerly known as Monique Heart, broke her silence on why she changed her name before filming Drag Race UK vs the World.

The queen is one of nine international contestants competing on the upcoming instalment of the show, which is set to see performers from other global editions of Drag Race competing against each other.

The series was filmed in London and features UK panelists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

When the cast was announced by the BBC on 17 January, many fans were confused by the season 10 queen being called Mo Heart instead of the Monique Heart they once knew.

During an Instagram live that same day, Mo shared why she opted to compete under a new name.

She told fans: “The reason I changed my name [is] because I’m growing as an artist, right?

“And I believe that artists should always evolve and grow and I just felt like, I as an individual just want to give more heart, more love, more everything and just for branding, it just makes sense to be just ‘Mo’.”