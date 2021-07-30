Keiynan Lonsdale is set to star in new LGBTQ+ film My Fake Boyfriend

Love Simon star Keiynan Lonsdale is set to star in the upcoming LGBTQ+ romantic comedy My Fake Boyfriend.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will also feature Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland and is a collaborative project between BuzzFeed and Lionsgate.

Under the films official description, “a young man in a tricky situation, who follows the advice of his unconventional best friend (Sprouse) and uses social media to create a fake boyfriend to keep his awful ex-lover out of his life. But everything backfires when he meets the real love of his life, and breaking up with his fake boyfriend proves hard to do.”

Rose Troche, best know for her work on The L Word, Snowpiercer and Shameless, has been tapped to direct the project.

BuzzFeed’s Head of Studio Richard Alan Reid expressed is excitement about the film in a statement.

“There is no better person to tell this queer love story than Rose Troche, and we’re delighted to partner with Lionsgate to share this story with millennial and Gen Z audiences around the world,” he said.

VP of Co-Productions and acquisition Lauren Bixby echoed similar sentiments about the film, stating: “My Fake Boyfriend has the heart, laughs and talent behind the scenes and in front of the camera that makes this film a genuine win”

She continued: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with our friends at BuzzFeed on this fun romantic comedy.”

Lonsdale is no stranger to heartwarming and relatable LGBTQ+ films.