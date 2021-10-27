Julianna Margulies defends playing a lesbian character on The Morning Show

Julianna Margulies has defended her decision to play a lesbian character on Apple TV+’s original series, The Morning Show.
The 55-year-old recently joined the show in the role of Laura Peterson, a lesbian news anchor who is romantically involved with Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).
In an appearance on CBS Mornings, Margulies was asked if she relates to her character on The Morning Show.
She said: “It could be my age now maybe, but you get to a place in your life, and I think the same thing happened with Laura, where you go: ‘This is who I am, take it or leave it, I’m not interested in pretending, I have no skeletons in my closet, I’m not hiding. I’m telling the truth and if you don’t like it I guess then you’re not in my orbit.”
The hosts went on to ask The Good Wife actress if LGBTQ+ characters should be given to actors who are members of the community.
“I can understand that,” she responded. “My response also would be we’re all making assumptions as to who I am and what my past is and what all of our pasts are.”
Margulies then explained this further, explaining the differences between roles she would and would not consider playing.
She added: “I understand 100 percent that I can’t play a different race, but I am an actress and I am supposed to embody another character, whatever their sexuality is doesn’t matter to me.
“Are you telling me that because I’m a mother I can never play a woman who’s never had a child? Or if you’ve never been married that you can’t play a married woman? You have to be careful on where you’re drawing the line there.”
She continued: “We’re actors, we’re supposed to embody a character regardless of their sexuality. When it comes to race and gender that’s a whole different story and I 100 percent agree with that. So that’s my stance on it.”
Her comments come after increased scrutiny on LGBTQ+ roles rarely going to LGBTQ+ actors.
In new movie The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a “sadistic rancher” who gets into a relationship with Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee).
The actor has since revealed that this “wasn’t done without thought” and frequent conversations took place about the topic.
Speaking at the Telluride Film Festival, Cumberbatch said: “I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity, and inclusion.
“One of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private, hidden from view.”
The Morning Show is streaming now on Apple TV+.