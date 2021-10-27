Julianna Margulies defends playing a lesbian character on The Morning Show

Julianna Margulies has defended her decision to play a lesbian character on Apple TV+’s original series, The Morning Show.

The 55-year-old recently joined the show in the role of Laura Peterson, a lesbian news anchor who is romantically involved with Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).

In an appearance on CBS Mornings, Margulies was asked if she relates to her character on The Morning Show.

She said: “It could be my age now maybe, but you get to a place in your life, and I think the same thing happened with Laura, where you go: ‘This is who I am, take it or leave it, I’m not interested in pretending, I have no skeletons in my closet, I’m not hiding. I’m telling the truth and if you don’t like it I guess then you’re not in my orbit.”

The hosts went on to ask The Good Wife actress if LGBTQ+ characters should be given to actors who are members of the community.

“I can understand that,” she responded. “My response also would be we’re all making assumptions as to who I am and what my past is and what all of our pasts are.”

Margulies then explained this further, explaining the differences between roles she would and would not consider playing.

She added: “I understand 100 percent that I can’t play a different race, but I am an actress and I am supposed to embody another character, whatever their sexuality is doesn’t matter to me.

“Are you telling me that because I’m a mother I can never play a woman who’s never had a child? Or if you’ve never been married that you can’t play a married woman? You have to be careful on where you’re drawing the line there.”