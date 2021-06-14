It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Curtis discusses straight actors playing LGBTQ+ roles

Nathaniel Curtis weighed in on straight actors playing queer roles in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with Digital Spy, the It’s A Sin actor opened up about the lack of opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ actors.

“I think the imbalance needs to be addressed. Once that changes, then there will be more scope for other things to change,” he explained.

“With the imbalance being openly queer actors are not seen as equal to straight actors. They are not given the same opportunities. They are not given the same roles.

“They are not given the same positive publicity. You have a straight actor play a gay role, and throw them an Oscar. You have a gay actor play a straight roale, and it’s like “Who are they trying to kid?””

His comments are similar to the views of It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies, who said queer actors should always be cast in queer roles.