Joshua Bassett stars in first trailer for Disney+ musical film Better Nate Than Ever

Disney+ has released the first trailer for Better Nate Than Ever.

Written and directed by Tim Federle, and based on his critically-acclaimed 2013 novel of the same name, the musical family-comedy stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate Foster, an unpopular 13-year-old with ambitious dreams of conquering Broadway.

“There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play,” reads the official synopsis.

“But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.”

Better Nate Than Ever also stars High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fame alum Joshua Bassett, who made headlines last year after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The actor and singer-songwriter will play Anthony Foster, Nate’s older brother. Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow and Norbert Leo Butz round out the cast.

In the original novel, Nate is routinely bullied for being gay and is often met with homophobic slurs from the high school jocks, although he admits he’s “undecided” on his sexual orientation.

Nate doesn’t find much comfort at home, either, with his parents trying to deter him from musical theatre for a life in soccer. Instead, his mother and father shower Anthony with praise due to his status as a star athlete.

It remains to be seen whether Disney will explore Nate’s sexuality in the film.

Better Nate Than Ever premieres 1 April on the streamer.

Watch the heartwarming trailer here or below.