Here’s your first look at Canada’s Drag Race’s season two Snatch Game

With the queens set to take part in the highly anticipated Snatch Game, GAY TIMES is giving you an exclusive first look at the episode.

Canada’s Drag Race hit the ground running with its second season after shaking up the show with a new line-up of judges, a sickening series of challenges and 12 fierce new competitors.

In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES, Brooke Lynn Hytes teased that “Snatch Game is phenomenal again, which I was very happy about”.

Although World of Wonder is keeping tight-lipped about who the contestants will be impersonating, we can spill the T on who two of the queens will act as in the upcoming episode.

Kendall Gender is doing none other than “momager” Kris Jenner, a fitting choice given that her name is a spin of Jenner’s daughter, Kendall.

In a plot twist no one saw coming, Eve 6000 will be impersonating American politician and presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders.

Although acting as a politician could be seen as a risk, The Vivienne did manage to steal the show on Drag Race UK season one as Donald Trump.