Laganja Estranja responds to Drag Race All Stars 7 rumours

Laganja Estranja won’t be returning to Drag Race All Stars for a permanent gig anytime soon.

Last week, the iconic contestant made a comeback for the third episode of All Stars 6 as a lip-sync assassin, where she faced fellow season six competitor Trinity K. Bonet in a smackdown to Dua Lipa’s dance-pop smasher Physical.

Laganja’s return was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics, particularly for her epic stunts on the main stage, and viewers came out in droves on social media to demand a full-length comeback from the star for an upcoming season of the All Star spin-off.

“This was the best lip sync assassin All Stars entrance ever! This plus the lip-sync was iconic and the exact reason why Laganja Estranja needs to be on All Stars 7!” tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “When All Stars 7 comes around do we even need to watch it or can we just give Laganja her crown?”

Despite the demand, Laganja has shot down rumours she’ll return as a contestant in the future. On her Instagram, she wrote: “I appreciate you all wanting to see more of me. But I am completely at peace with this being my last moment.

“Hopefully they will bring me back as a choreographer. But otherwise, this was the perfect goodbye. I went back and delivered exactly what you have been asking for – catchphrase and all. This is enough and so am I.”

In a 2018 interview with GAY TIMES, Laganja said she ‘made it clear’ to World of Wonder that she’ll never return as a competitor on the series.

“I would love to come back as a cameo, much like Alyssa [Edwards] was as a dance coach,” she explained. “But, after doing So You Think You Can Dance, where I was treated with such kindness and such respect, I don’t think I could ever return to the intense competition that it is required by Drag Race.”

Laganja continued: “It’s not that they’re mean, or they do something to harm us, but what they put us through is very intense.

“I just feel, mentally, I’m not ready for that, and I’ll never be ready for that because it’s not how I operate. I would never put myself in a shark tank like that where girls can have opinions on me, and potentially vote me off.”

The following year, however, Laganja said in a Reddit Q&A that she is “actually interested” and would portray Dame Edna on Snatch Game.