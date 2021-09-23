Exclusive: The Vivienne spills the T on her Drag Race UK season 3 winner pick

Speaking exclusively to GAY TIMES, Drag Race UK’s very first winner The Vivienne has revealed who she thinks will snatch this season’s crown.

The highly anticipated third instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premieres on 23 September, with 12 fierce queens battling it out for the title of the country’s Next Drag Superstar.

The Vivienne is one of the franchise’s biggest stars, having been named the first UK RuPaul’s Drag Race ambassador in 2015 before her historic win on the show.

“It completely changed my life, I’ve carved this huge TV career out of it which I’m so lucky for,” the Liverpool-based queen told GAY TIMES. “There’s always this kind of thing, you go on Drag Race and they’re like ‘you’ve only got 12 months, you need to make it in the 12 months’ and luckily for me season three’s coming about and I’m busier than ever.”

The Vivienne added that doing Drag Race is the equivalent of “being offered the biggest promotion you could ever want” for a drag performer and that it is “the best thing I ever did.”

“I just can’t believe season three is here already,” she explained. “It’s insane, it feels like yesterday I got cast on season one and now the season two girls are out there in the world and season three are getting ready to air.”

After snatching the crown on the show’s inaugural season in 2019, The Vivienne knows what it takes to emerge as the winner and told GAY TIMES who she thinks has what it takes to do it this time around.

She said: “Do you know what, I love Victoria. I think she’s one of the most interesting from Meet the Queens, I think she’s one of the most old school, which I love.

“I love a queen who can look fabulous but also be on stage and give me a good show, I don’t care if you look like Naomi Campbell or Heidi Klum. If you can look great, that’s fabulous, if you’re shite on stage, who cares?”