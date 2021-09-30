Canada’s Drag Race unleashes sickening season 2 trailer with sneak peek at queens and guest stars

The first trailer for the brand new season of Canada’s Drag Race has revealed the gag-worthy line-up of guest judges.

Joining the judging panel this season is Locke & Key star Connor Jessup, comedian Emma Hunter, singer Fefe Dobson, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, choreographer Hollywood Jade and singer Mitsou.

Other special guest stars include singer-songwriter Bif Naked, TikToker and influencer Boman Martinez-Reid, photographer Caitlin Cronenberg, actor Thom Allison and season one champion – WHAT’S HER NAME?! – Priyanka.

The teaser shows main host Brooke Lynn Hytes and the brand new line-up of panellists – Amanda Brugel, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor – as well as the entrances of the queens, their runway presentations and drama, conflama – all of it.

We also discover that Rachel Zoe will be impersonated by one of the contestants on Snatch Game, which also boasts Martinez-Reid as one of the guest celebrities.

The American designer was memorably impersonated on season six’s edition of the fan-favourite challenge by the legendary Laganja Estranja.

The 12 queens competing for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar are Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll, and Synthia Kiss.

Canada’s Drag Race season two will air weekly from 14 October exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus.