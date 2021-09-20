Exclusive: The Vivienne on the “pressure” behind Kylie Sonique Love’s Drag Race win

As the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne is no stranger to historic victories like that of Kylie Sonique Love.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, the Liverpool-based queen discussed Kylie making herstory on the latest season of All Stars.

Her victory makes her the first transgender winner across all 13 seasons of Drag Race US and all six of All Stars.

She becomes the franchise’s second trans winner overall, following Angele Anang’s first-place finish on the second season of Drag Race Thailand.

“I mean, she must be on top of the world,” The Vivienne explains. “You know, not only to win a season is amazing, but to come and win as the first ever trans competitor is just amazing.”

After snatching the crown on Drag Race UK’s inaugural season in 2019, The Vivienne knows about the “pressure” that follows all too well – let alone that of being the first trans winner in the US.

The Break Up Bye Bye Star adds: “I think she’s gonna feel a lot of pressure to represent the trans community and I think she’s going to be super proud of what she’s done.”

The Vivienne tells GAY TIMES that trans contestants are not only changing the Drag Race game on-screen, but also how the show is produced.

“She’s also probably completely changed the way Drag Race looks at casting as well,” she says. “It’s only recently that we’ve seen trans performers, with Gottmik and then Gia Gunn coming back, and now we’ve had Kylie winning the season. It’s just absolutely amazing for all the other trans performers out there.”

With the franchise becoming increasingly diverse with each new season, a wider range of drag performers are getting to showcase their work.

Season three of the UK edition will see Victoria Scone fight for the crown, making herstory as the first-ever cisgender female to do so.

“Drag is drag whoever’s doing it, I don’t care what you’ve got between your legs or how you identify, just show me some good drag that’s all we care about,” she says.