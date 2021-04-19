Exclusive: Jaida Essence Hall reveals if she’ll compete on a Drag Race winners’ season

Jaida Essence Hall says she’ll return for that long-rumoured Drag Race winners’ season just so she can be “stupid the entire time”.

The legendary queen cemented her status as one of the fiercest contestants in the franchise’s herstory last year, where she won three maxi-challenges and triumphed over contestants such as Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd.

She also blessed viewers with one of the most hilarious (and meme-able) moments ever during the Choices 2020 presidential debate, when she repeatedly told guest stars Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom to “LOOK OVER THERE!” to avoid hard-hitting questions.

Although it’s only been a year since she won the title and one hundred thousand dollahz, we had to ask Jaida if she’s eager to sashay into the werkroom for a second time to snatch the crown of all crowns.

“Oh my god. I always thought I would wait forever if I decided to go back and All Stars, if I had not won,” says Jaida. The star admits that she had a fantastic time shooting season 12, so it would be “kinda nice to do this all over again”.

Now that Jaida knows how the production aspect of reality television works, and how she’s portrayed on-screen, she’s eager to return to take advantage of what she knows and to show the world how she’s transformed since her first iconic stint.

“I think it would be cute,” she says. “I would just go and be stupid the entire time!”

Jaida joins fellow winners such as Bebe Zahara Benet, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change, Priyanka and Shea Coulee as queens who are willing to return to the fold.

Sadly, it seems to be a hard no from Lawrence Chaney, who told us after her Drag Race UK season two win: “No. I will never ever do Drag Race ever again. It’s stressful! I was exhausted by episode two. That takes stamina!

“RuPaul’s 60-years-old and doing it better than all of us. How has RuPaul still got enough energy to walk the runway, host and do all of that stuff, and we’re exhausted halfway through the series? It’s mental!”

Lawrence’s answer echoes the sentiments from Bianca Del Rio, Trixie Mattel and Sasha Velour, who have all confirmed that a Drag Race winners’ season is unlikely for them, as well as James Ross, formerly known as Tyra Sanchez.

We did some extremely important research to find out if each of the winners in the Drag Race circle would return to win the crown of all crowns – see here.

You can listen to our interview with Jaida Essence Hall in full on the 14th episode of Snatched! The podcast is available on all streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.