Elliot Page says he “struggled” to function before transitioning: “I couldn’t see a future”

Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has opened up about his struggles before transitioning in a new interview.

Back in 2020, the 36-year-old actor came out as trans in a heartfelt post on social media.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

Since that day, Page has remained an open book regarding his coming out journey.

In a recent interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose, the Academy Award-nominated talent reflected on some of the debilitating moments he experienced before transitioning.

“For significant periods of my life, I struggled to function on a pretty basic level, it was hard for me to literally sit down, it was hard for me to be productive, for me to present at all,” he explained.

“I couldn’t see the future because I didn’t know how much longer I would last feeling that way.”

While Page’s past was full of inner turmoil, his life after transitioning has significantly improved and is full of gender euphoria.

“It’s actually hard to describe when it’s literally now every aspect in every moment of my life, you know, like when people go, ‘Oh, what was your last incident of gender euphoria?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, this morning when I was drinking coffee in silence and just being able to sit and have my coffee,'” he explained.

“Doing things in the past that I did enjoy, but a part of me wasn’t there so, it could be going to meet some friends in the park and I’m really able to just be in the park with them.”

Lastly, the X-Men star took time to share books and resources for other people who may be transitioning or exploring their gender identity – citing Travis Alabanza’s None Of The Above, Harry Nicholas’ A Trans Man Walks Into A Gay Bar, Janet Mock’s book catalogue as must-reads.

Page’s recent interview comes a few months after he released his critically acclaimed memoir, Pageboy.

The emotional book, which hit shelves on 6 June, details the Close to You star’s rise to fame and eye-opening journey as a trans man.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” the book synopsis reads (per The Associated Press).

When discussing his creative process for the book, Page told People: “I didn’t think I could write a book. Books, particularly memoirs, have really shifted my life, offered me inspiration, comfort, been humbling, all of those things.

“And I think this period of not just hate, about our healthcare, it felt like the right time. So… I just sat down, and it came out, and I just didn’t stop. I just kept writing.”

Watch Page’s full On Purpose interview here or below.