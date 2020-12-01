The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.”

Elliot Page has come out as transgender.

The star, best known for his Academy Award-nominated role in Juno and lead performance in Netflix’s fantasy drama The Umbrella Academy, penned a powerful letter on his social media channels.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Elliot continued to say that he’s been “endlessly inspired by so many” in the transgender community, and thanked them for their “courage” and for “ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

He added: “I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The actor went on to address the “staggering” number of transgender individuals who have been murdered in the United States this year – with 40 dead, it’s the highest number on record.

“I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” he said.

“To the political leaders who work to criminalise trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.

“You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40 per cent of trans adults report attempting suicide.